QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after acquiring an additional 87,780 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 523,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 302,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $348,925.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 833,812 shares in the company, valued at $110,496,766.24. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,927. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $124.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

