QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 82,839,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,552,808 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 170.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,965,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,988,000 after acquiring an additional 55,444,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $104,542,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,616,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,061,000 after buying an additional 13,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,833,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,716,000 after buying an additional 12,228,662 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

