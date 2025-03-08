QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atkore by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Atkore by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

ATKR opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

