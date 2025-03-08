QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of W. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 156,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Wayfair by 100.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $268,531.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,881.80. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,389,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 559,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,852.09. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,228 shares of company stock worth $6,235,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.