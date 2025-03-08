QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

MFC opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

