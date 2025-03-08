QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth about $10,377,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth about $778,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $18,893,000. Finally, Washington University bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,452,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $240,704.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,836.54. This represents a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $566,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,619,954.96. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock worth $4,173,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

