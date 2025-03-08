QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth $35,757,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 94,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE WPP opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37.

WPP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 6.2%. WPP’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

