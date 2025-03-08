QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 103,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.