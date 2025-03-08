QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 58.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 197.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. The company has a market cap of $979.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFRC

About Kforce

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.