QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 58.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 197.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kforce Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. The company has a market cap of $979.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.83.
Kforce Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFRC
About Kforce
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kforce
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.