QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,690 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MOMO opened at $7.65 on Friday. Hello Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

