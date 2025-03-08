QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 868,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,909,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 243,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $237.22 million during the quarter.

Himax Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

