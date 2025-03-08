QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 80,343 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,048,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

SM opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 4.14. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

