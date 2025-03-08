QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,408 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,408 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,152,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 83.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,163 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,302 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.51.

RUN stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $48,633.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,388.78. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,041,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,313.26. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,397. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

