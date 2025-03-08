Quilter Plc Buys 14,330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.2% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $364,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Amazon.com by 44.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,172,000 after buying an additional 811,425 shares during the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 29,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,056,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.61. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

