Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.25. Rambus has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $69.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. This represents a 35.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $314,853.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,619.80. This represents a 15.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,360 shares of company stock worth $4,182,809. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Rambus by 554.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Rambus by 927.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Rambus by 40.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

