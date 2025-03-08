RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. KeyCorp raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,129.50. This trade represents a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $353.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.92. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $241.43 and a 12-month high of $372.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

