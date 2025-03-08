Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SNDX FY2025 Earnings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.76). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

