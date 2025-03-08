Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tesla Q4 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.37.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $262.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Tesla by 12.1% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

