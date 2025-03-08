Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,854 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Annexon were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 331,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Annexon by 212.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 221.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 504,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Annexon by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,561,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after acquiring an additional 262,229 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of ANNX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

