Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 12,443 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EYPT. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,056,000 after buying an additional 362,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,171.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 342,516 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 197,033 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EYPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. Equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

