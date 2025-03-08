Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,721 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $177.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $149.50 and a 52 week high of $180.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.09.

View Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.