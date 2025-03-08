Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,816 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bally’s were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

