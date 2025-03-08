Richardson Capital Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 513.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.2% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,599,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,260,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 299,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,746,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21,228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 716,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,782,000 after buying an additional 712,841 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

In other Alphabet news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,062,887. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.21 and its 200-day moving average is $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

