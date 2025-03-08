Rigetti Computing’s (RGTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $2.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,063,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,351,235.92. The trade was a 10.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 144,742 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 9.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 309,831 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 275.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

