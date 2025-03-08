Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

FL stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $228,589,000 after buying an additional 210,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,906,406 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 770,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,206 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 81,814 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

