Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOOD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

HOOD stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $6,878,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,674,490.80. The trade was a 29.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,171,641 shares of company stock valued at $149,567,157. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

