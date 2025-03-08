Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 1,506,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.0 days.
Roche Stock Performance
RHHVF opened at $346.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.19. Roche has a 1 year low of $233.12 and a 1 year high of $350.00.
About Roche
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.