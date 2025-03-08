Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 1,506,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.0 days.

Roche Stock Performance

RHHVF opened at $346.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.19. Roche has a 1 year low of $233.12 and a 1 year high of $350.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

