Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $331.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.87 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%.

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $667.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

