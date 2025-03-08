Roth Mkm Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,646.62.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,636.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,365.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,229.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 21.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.