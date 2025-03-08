Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

GFL stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 119,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,851 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 98,539 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 444,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 267,932 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

