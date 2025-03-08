Scotiabank Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $165.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

NYSE EXR opened at $157.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 160.40%.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

