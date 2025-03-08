Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MTX

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Minerals Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.28. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,276,000 after acquiring an additional 527,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 204,371 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 630,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.49%.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.