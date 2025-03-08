Seaport Res Ptn Expects Reduced Earnings for H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for H.B. Fuller in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $57.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $87.67.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.84 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 127,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.