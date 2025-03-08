Seaport Res Ptn Expects Weaker Earnings for PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

PPG opened at $115.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $109.15 and a twelve month high of $145.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

