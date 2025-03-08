Sensible Money LLC Has $774,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sensible Money LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Sensible Money LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GGM Financials LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 316,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,410,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $199.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,649 shares of company stock worth $23,871,905. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

