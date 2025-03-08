Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Drops By 12.4%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 606,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,185,000 after purchasing an additional 412,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after buying an additional 889,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Calix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after acquiring an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,885,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CALX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Calix has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Equities analysts predict that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

