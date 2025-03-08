Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Drops By 12.2%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,100 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 984,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $14.31 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $611.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $189,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,215.12. This trade represents a 19.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $86,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,532.84. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $402,216. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

