Short Interest in Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Drops By 12.5%

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Next 15 Group Price Performance
NXFNF opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Next 15 Group has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $13.23.
Next 15 Group Company Profile
