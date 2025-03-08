Short Interest in Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Drops By 12.5%

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Next 15 Group Price Performance

NXFNF opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Next 15 Group has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

