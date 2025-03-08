Short Interest in Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Declines By 12.5%

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Yunhong Green CTI Price Performance
NASDAQ:YHGJ opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.10. Yunhong Green CTI has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.85.
Yunhong Green CTI Company Profile
