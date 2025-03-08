Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.82 and traded as high as $15.67. Silicom shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 31,022 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Silicom Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.44). Silicom had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Silicom by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 510,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 104,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

