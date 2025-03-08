SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SM opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

