Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 417,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 188.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 96,081 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,367,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,361,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 36.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 110,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the period.

CONMED Stock Performance

CNMD stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

