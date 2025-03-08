Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $136,000 Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 282.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ORIX by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ORIX by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 18,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IX opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

