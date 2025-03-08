Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $270.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.34. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

In other Spire Global news, CEO Theresa Condor sold 17,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $202,623.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,879.71. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $127,396.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 300,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,426.08. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 869,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

