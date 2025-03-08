Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $435.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

Shares of CRWD opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

