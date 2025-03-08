Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 59,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 68,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Michael Blisko bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,970. This trade represents a 4.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $201,782. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

