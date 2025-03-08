Susquehanna Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $425.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

Shares of CRWD opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,596,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,927,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

