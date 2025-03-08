Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 22.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

View Our Latest Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $181.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day moving average of $179.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.