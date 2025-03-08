Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

