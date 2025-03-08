Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $100.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.99%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

